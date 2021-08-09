South Africa

Brothers arrested for killing woman they accused of witchcraft

09 August 2021 - 14:06 By TimesLIVE
A 51-year-old woman was murdered in her home in rural KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend after being accused of practising witchcraft. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A 51-year-old woman was murdered in her home in rural KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

She was asleep with other family members on Sunday in a Rondavel in the Umdumezulu area when two men entered the house, said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The brothers accused her of practising witchcraft.

“They grabbed her, pulled her outside the house and stabbed her several times.”

The two suspects, aged 26 and 36, are expected to appear before the Umbumbulu magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE

