COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA has recorded 190 Covid-19 deaths bringing total to 74,813
09 August 2021 - 06:30
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 533 466 with 10 008 new cases reported. Today 190 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 74 813 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 297 974— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 8, 2021
with a recovery rate of 90,7% pic.twitter.com/Y5Ey7rnjOZ