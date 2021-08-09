South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA has recorded 190 Covid-19 deaths bringing total to 74,813

09 August 2021 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
People queue to receive a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre hosted at the Heaven nightclub, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in London, Britain, on August 8 2021.
People queue to receive a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre hosted at the Heaven nightclub, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in London, Britain, on August 8 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

August 09 2021 - 06:30

SA has recorded 190 Covid-19 deaths bringing total to 74,813 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News
  2. We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Godongwana hints at plan to invest in employment for 'young black kids' News
  5. 'He was never there': Cele accuses Sitole of sitting on his hands during riots News

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...