South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA has recorded 190 Covid-19 deaths bringing total to 74,813

09 August 2021 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
People queue to receive a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre hosted at the Heaven nightclub, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in London, Britain, on August 8 2021.
People queue to receive a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre hosted at the Heaven nightclub, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in London, Britain, on August 8 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

August 09 2021 - 09:20

WOMEN’S DAY | 'Now I know I'll never crack under pressure': MEC Phophi Ramathuba on managing Covid-19 response

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba says what best describes her life and success is “who raised her”: her parents.

“When you see us in the streets, we are a reflection of who we are and where we come from. I need to appreciate that I am who I am because of my father. He is late now but I owe him everything, because if it wasn’t for my father’s vision, there wouldn’t have been a strong family,” she told TimesLIVE.

“My father’s foundation was education, he was education himself. The village used to call him ‘Teacher’. That is why all of us are educated. I started school where my father used to be a principal. All his children went to the same school.”

August 09 2021 - 09:18

WOMEN'S DAY | Covid-19 survivor Faith Tshwane: When virus hit SA I was not afraid, I was ready to serve

Having worked in the healthcare profession for more than 30 years, Faith Tshwane relishes the opportunity to help people — even in a pandemic.

The 58-year-old from Orlando East, Soweto, says when Covid-19 infections first hit SA, she was ready to serve.

“I was prepared. I didn’t have fear of this Covid-19. People were so scared; with me it was like Covid-19 is just like any other sickness,” she said.

August 09 2021 - 06:30

SA has recorded 190 Covid-19 deaths bringing total to 74,813 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News
  2. We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Godongwana hints at plan to invest in employment for 'young black kids' News
  5. 'He was never there': Cele accuses Sitole of sitting on his hands during riots News

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...