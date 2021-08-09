COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA has recorded 190 Covid-19 deaths bringing total to 74,813
August 09 2021 - 09:20
WOMEN’S DAY | 'Now I know I'll never crack under pressure': MEC Phophi Ramathuba on managing Covid-19 response
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba says what best describes her life and success is “who raised her”: her parents.
“When you see us in the streets, we are a reflection of who we are and where we come from. I need to appreciate that I am who I am because of my father. He is late now but I owe him everything, because if it wasn’t for my father’s vision, there wouldn’t have been a strong family,” she told TimesLIVE.
“My father’s foundation was education, he was education himself. The village used to call him ‘Teacher’. That is why all of us are educated. I started school where my father used to be a principal. All his children went to the same school.”
August 09 2021 - 09:18
WOMEN'S DAY | Covid-19 survivor Faith Tshwane: When virus hit SA I was not afraid, I was ready to serve
Having worked in the healthcare profession for more than 30 years, Faith Tshwane relishes the opportunity to help people — even in a pandemic.
The 58-year-old from Orlando East, Soweto, says when Covid-19 infections first hit SA, she was ready to serve.
“I was prepared. I didn’t have fear of this Covid-19. People were so scared; with me it was like Covid-19 is just like any other sickness,” she said.
August 09 2021 - 06:30
SA has recorded 190 Covid-19 deaths bringing total to 74,813
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 533 466 with 10 008 new cases reported. Today 190 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 74 813 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 297 974— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 8, 2021
with a recovery rate of 90,7% pic.twitter.com/Y5Ey7rnjOZ