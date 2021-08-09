South Africa

Man beats girlfriend to death with spade, hides her body under their bed

09 August 2021 - 14:23 By TimesLIVE
A 30-year-old North West man fled to a different province after trying to conceal the murder of his girlfriend. File image
A 30-year-old North West man fled to a different province after trying to conceal the murder of his girlfriend. File image
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 30-year-old North West man fled to a different province after trying to conceal the murder of his girlfriend.

He is expected to appear in the Ganyesa magistrate's court on Tuesday, after being nabbed on Friday.

He lived with his girlfriend, 24, in Ganyesa. On Wednesday evening, he accused her of being seen at a shebeen in Vryburg, before beating her to death with a spade.

He covered her body with a blanket and pushed it under the bed.

The suspect then fled on Thursday to his brother’s place in Kuruman, Northern Cape.

He confessed to his brother.

“The matter was eventually reported to the brother’s landlord and the police in Kuruman, leading to the discovery of the victim’s body,” police said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Brothers arrested for killing woman they accused of witchcraft

A 51-year-old woman was murdered in her home in rural KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, police confirmed.
News
3 hours ago

Three killed as gunmen storm home in Eastern Cape

An intensive search is under way for suspects who stormed into a home and opened fire on a family, killing three people and leaving three others ...
News
3 days ago

Five men found guilty for murder of Rhythm City actor Dumisani Masilela

The five men implicated in the murder of Rhythm City actor Dumisani Masilela were all found guilty for a raft of charges including the actor’s murder.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News
  2. We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Godongwana hints at plan to invest in employment for 'young black kids' News
  5. 'He was never there': Cele accuses Sitole of sitting on his hands during riots News

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...