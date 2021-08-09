Man beats girlfriend to death with spade, hides her body under their bed

A 30-year-old North West man fled to a different province after trying to conceal the murder of his girlfriend.

He is expected to appear in the Ganyesa magistrate's court on Tuesday, after being nabbed on Friday.

He lived with his girlfriend, 24, in Ganyesa. On Wednesday evening, he accused her of being seen at a shebeen in Vryburg, before beating her to death with a spade.

He covered her body with a blanket and pushed it under the bed.

The suspect then fled on Thursday to his brother’s place in Kuruman, Northern Cape.

He confessed to his brother.

“The matter was eventually reported to the brother’s landlord and the police in Kuruman, leading to the discovery of the victim’s body,” police said.

TimesLIVE