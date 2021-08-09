WOMEN'S DAY | Covid-19 survivor Faith Tshwane: When virus hit SA I was not afraid, I was ready to serve

Having worked in the healthcare profession for more than 30 years, Faith Tshwane relishes the opportunity to help people — even in a pandemic.

The 58-year-old from Orlando East, Soweto, says when Covid-19 infections first hit SA, she was ready to serve.

“I was prepared. I didn’t have fear of this Covid-19. People were so scared; with me it was like Covid-19 is just like any other sickness,” she said.

Her experience in the field helped too.

“You feel satisfied that you were able to assist the person,” she said.

“With nursing, you really have to like it, you have to have the passion for it. I love casualty, I love this rush thing, I don’t want to do one thing every day.”