WOMEN’S DAY | LISTEN | ‘The industry needs dresses’: Why Leeko Makoene wants more women to join farming

Agriculture entrepreneur Leeko Makoene is encouraging aspiring female farmers, especially young black women, not to be afraid to enter the agriculture sector, saying the industry needs “feminine” creativity and a woman’s touch to help address the challenges it faces.

Makoene said women are the key to resolving food security challenges as they bring unique solutions to the food issues affecting many communities.

Makoene, 41, is the founder and CEO of Made with Rural, a platform that helps “professionalise small-scale farmers and creates opportunities for them in the marketplace” while connecting them with much-needed suppliers and consumers.

She is also vice president of Farmers United of SA (Fusa), which is geared towards empowering black farmers and helping them gain access to resources and opportunities in the agricultural sector.

Made with Rural operates in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Western Cape while Fusa has a nationwide network.

Makoene shared her journey to success, the joys and challenges and her advice to aspiring female farmers.

WHERE IT STARTED

Makoene described herself as a village girl who grew up in Makapanstad, in the North West, among subsistence farmers.

“My mother’s side of the family has always been agriculturally inclined. My grandfather was a commercial farmer, mainly dealing with fruit trees and later crops. My grandmother is mainly into food preservation,” she said.

“That’s how I spent my school holidays, surrounded by homegrown food that was either preserved or for commercial use.”