WOMEN’S DAY | 'Now I know I'll never crack under pressure': MEC Phophi Ramathuba on managing Covid-19 response

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba says what best describes her life and success is “who raised her”: her parents.

“When you see us in the streets, we are a reflection of who we are and where we come from. I need to appreciate that I am who I am because of my father. He is late now but I owe him everything, because if it wasn’t for my father’s vision, there wouldn’t have been a strong family,” she told TimesLIVE.

“My father’s foundation was education, he was education himself. The village used to call him ‘Teacher’. That is why all of us are educated. I started school where my father used to be a principal. All his children went to the same school.”

Ramathuba grew up in Mashamba village in Limpopo. Her mother didn’t even have a standard six when she was born. But her mother then went back to school before getting a diploma and two degrees.

“My mother used to be a joke in the village that a wife with four children is going to school from form 1, but she went until she finished without caring what people were saying. When I was sick, my mother used to stay at home and nurse me and the next day she would get punishment at school because she didn’t attend.”

She said she learnt hard work from her late father and acquired some of her greatest lessons from him.

“When I was a doctor and managing a hospital when I had my first child, my father asked me, did you have a child at a private hospital?’ I said yes. He said, 'Why? Because you are running a hospital, so you should have your child in your own hospital if you want us to trust your system.'”