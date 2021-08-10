South Africa

Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala resigns after assault allegations

Software group founder quits as three months of leave come to an end

10 August 2021 - 09:19 By Karl Gernetzky
Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala.
Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

Sbu Shabalala, the founder and CEO of technology group Adapt IT, has resigned.

Adapt IT said the board had accepted the resignation, which took effect on August 6. Shabalala began three months of special leave in May, which followed media reports of allegations that he hired thugs to beat up his estranged wife’s partner.

The Sunday Times reported that the partner of Neo Shabalala — Sipho Nzuza — had been in a critical condition in a Durban hospital, and that Neo sought an interdict against her estranged husband. Shabalala had said the accusations were without merit.

Adapt IT said it would make an announcement in due course on a permanent replacement, and in the meantime, Tiffany Dunsdon continues in her role as interim CEO.

Adapt IT, valued at R934m on the JSE, has seen its share price quintuple over the past 12 months, and has been the subject of a bidding war from JSE-listed Huge Group and Canadian software firm Volaris.

In early July, 69% of Adapt IT’s total investor base voted in favour of the Volaris offer, leaving 31% who did not attend the meeting.

With 2% taken up by Huge earlier in August, that leaves 29% still on the fence. At the time, Huge had estimated it could take up as much as 29% of Adapt IT.

— Additional reporting by Mudiwa Gavaza

BusinessLIVE

READ MORE:

Adapt IT boss takes leave, says allegations are without merit

JSE-listed Adapt IT's CEO Sbu Shabalala has confirmed he has taken “extended leave” to rest while he deals with “personal battles”.
News
2 months ago

KZN socialites fight it out in bedroom drama

Suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza is in critical condition in a Durban hospital after allegedly being beaten up on the orders of tech ...
News
3 months ago

Adapt IT sale emerges unscathed by assault allegations against CEO

Sbu Shabalala is accused of orchestrating an attack of estranged wife’s partner, but a purchase of his firm will go ahead regardless
Business
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News
  2. We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Godongwana hints at plan to invest in employment for 'young black kids' News
  5. Motshekga responds to criticism over reducing social distancing in schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...