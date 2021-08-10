COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Restless, apathetic, unsettled: remote work has left SA languishing
August 10 2021 - 08:00
Florida can't enforce vaccine proof ban on cruise
A US judge has allowed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to demand that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship, dealing a major blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's effort to ban "vaccine passports."
August 10 2021 - 07:15
French territory of Martinique enters new lockdown to tackle Covid crisis
France's overseas territory of Martinique will enter a tougher lockdown for three weeks from Tuesday to tackle a Covid-19 outbreak on the West Indian island, a local government official said on Twitter.
Martinique had already imposed an evening curfew, but the tougher lockdown, set to start from 7 p.m., will shutter shops selling items that are not essential, such as food, as well as closing beaches and clamping down on people's movements.
Administrative authorities in Martinique also advised tourists to leave the island.
Last weekend, French health minister Olivier Veran appealed for volunteer doctors and nurses to travel to the overseas territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique as a wave of Covid infections overwhelms hospitals on the two Caribbean islands.
Guadeloupe and France's island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean have also imposed curbs against the virus.
Reuters
August 10 2021 - 07:02
What is the difference between people who are asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic?
Asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic both refers to people who do not have Covid-19 symptoms.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the difference is asymptomatic refers to people who are infected but never develop any symptoms.
Pre-symptomatic people may not have symptoms at present but go on to develop symptoms later.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that pre-symptomatic Covid-19 carriers are the most contagious, as the virus can spread at least 48 hours before symptoms develop, which usually appear two to 14 days after exposure.
August 10 2021 - 06:30
Washington mandates Covid-19 vaccines for state workers
Washington Governor Jay Inslee mandated Covid-19 shots for most state government and health care workers, giving them until October 18 to become fully vaccinated.
August 10 2021 - 06:25
India's daily Covid-19 cases near five-month low
India reported on Tuesday 28,204 Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 16, according to government data.
India's overall case load touched 32 million, the health ministry data showed. Overall deaths in the country increased by 373 overnight, pushing the tally to 428,682.
Reuters
August 10 2021 - 06:15
Lockdown crackdown: Sydney police to step up enforcement after Covid record
Australian authorities on Tuesday vowed to crank up policing of anti-Covid lockdown rules in Sydney, but dismissed suggestions that tougher measures, including a curfew, were needed after the city reported its biggest single-day new case number yet.
With more than five million residents of Australia's biggest city now in lockdown for more than six weeks, Sydney reported 343 new infections in an outbreak stoked by the spread of the highly transmissible Delta strain of Covid-19, up 66 from the day before and topping the last one-day peak set on Saturday.
Authorities in New South Wales (NSW) state, home to Sydney, also announced three deaths from the virus, all of them unvaccinated. A total of 357 cases are in hospitals, with 60 in intensive care, 28 of whom require ventilation.
Amid questions about the effectiveness of Sydney's lockdown, under which residents are supposed to stay at home bar essential movements, NSW authorities said police have been asked to step up checks on how many people were being allowed inside small shops at the same time as they were still seeing "lots of unnecessary movement of people".
"What I'm concerned about is the crowding in shopping centres and places where we have seen transmission events in small shops," state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant told reporters.
Neighbouring Victoria reported 20 new cases, up from 11 a day earlier, with 15 of Tuesday's infections having spent time in the community, raising the prospect of an extended lockdown in Melbourne, the country's second-biggest city, beyond Thursday.
Reuters
August 10 2021 - 06:00
Restless, apathetic, unsettled: remote work has left SA languishing
Zoom fatigue. Distractions. Backache. Long working hours. Covid-19 fatigue. Indifference. Burnout.
Sound familiar? These are the issues employees working remotely from home under the “new normal” are grappling with in SA. And many are taking strain.
Recognising the challenges of working remotely and the pandemic, mobile operator MTN has elected to give employees an extra week off work, over and above their annual leave days.
The company said this week it was evident that some staff were experiencing strain, fatigue and even burnout, associated with working from home.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 31,242 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 6,787 new cases, which represents a 21.7% positivity rate. A further 199 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 75,012 to date. Read more: https://t.co/JhnkJ4wYO9 pic.twitter.com/pPPIt4uQMo— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 9, 2021