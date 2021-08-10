Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score

A 47-year-old electrician plans to use a portion of his R17m PowerBall Plus jackpot winnings for his dream wedding and honeymoon.

“My fiancée and I are getting married in December. A portion of the winnings will go towards our dream wedding and honeymoon — most probably at an exotic location once the pandemic is over. I also plan on investing and buying shares in a telecommunications company with the balance.

“I’m building a house for my family. I will use the winnings to complete the building and furnishing of our family home,” he said.

National Lottery operator Ithuba announced on Tuesday that the PowerBall Plus winner, who bagged more than R17m, has come forward to claim his winnings from the July 27 draw.

“A couple of days after the draw I decided to check my PowerBall ticket. When I realised that I had matched all six numbers, I immediately checked on the National Lottery website to see how many other players had won the PowerBall Plus jackpot. To my surprise, there was only one lucky winner and at that very moment I knew I was that one lucky winner,” he said.

The winning ticket was bought at the Super Spar at the Silver Oaks Crossing Centre, Pretoria, just hours before the draw took place.

The winner spent R105 on the ticket using the Quick Pick selection method. He won with numbers 1, 12, 36, 38, 41 and PowerBall number 7.

“As a father of two young children, I want to ensure that they have a good life and receive the best opportunities,” he said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“A huge congratulations to our latest PowerBall multimillionaire. We are excited that we have yet another big jackpot winner this year,” said Mabuza.

