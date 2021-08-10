Jacob Zuma too ill with ‘life-threatening medical emergency’, court hears

Doctors treating former president Jacob Zuma have been given until August 20 to submit a detailed report on his medical condition.

In terms of an order granted by Pietermaritzburg high court Judge Piet Koen on Tuesday, a medical practitioner appointed by the state will be given access to Zuma to assess his fitness to attend court and stand trial on corruption charges linked to the arms deal.

Zuma was expected to appear in court on Tuesday to argue his “special plea” in which he seeks to remove prosecutor Billy Downer and any other official from the National Prosecuting Authority from prosecuting the case, accusing them of bias.

He is serving 15 months in jail in Estcourt for contempt of the Constitutional Court ruling that he present himself before the state capture inquiry.

The last time the matter was before Koen, Zuma appeared via video link from the prison while his legal team argued that he wanted to be present in court when the matter was argued.