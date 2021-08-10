Leaders speak on marginalised women in the workplace, schools

The first woman president of Cosatu, Zingiswa Losi, said despite women being in leadership positions, they continue to be underrepresented in the workplace.

Losi spoke at the national Women's Day celebrations held virtually by the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) on Monday afternoon.

The theme for this Women's Day was The Year of Charlotte Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future.

The celebration marks the day in 1956 when about 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the carrying of pass books.

At that time women from all backgrounds stood shoulder to shoulder against the most oppressive discrimination, but faced with an equally oppressive system of patriarchy and inequality today, women seem to have forgotten their power, she said.

“Since 1994 SA has achieved significant progress in the [emancipation of women]," Losi said.

“Women [in government] have held traditional portfolios but [now they also hold] those usually reserved for men, positions like those in defence and intelligence, but this is not enough. Women should not hold [off on taking positions] for the sake of men. Many of our deployees fail women, and women should not allow male deployees [to take over their positions] because of fear.

“An overwhelming majority of our ward councillors are men.”