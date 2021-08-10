Massive Medupi power station blast will not cause load-shedding: Eskom

There will be no load-shedding as a direct result of the explosion at Medupi power station late on Sunday night.

The explosion in the station’s number four unit reportedly blew both ends off the generator and destroyed it.

“Load-shedding is never from a single incident unless we have suffered setbacks at other plants,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told TimesLIVE.

The unit had been offline for a scheduled two-week maintenance procedure when the explosion occurred, he said.

Mantshantsha said the damage was “extensive”.

How long and how much money it would take to fix the generator was unclear.

“There will be an investigation to determine what caused the explosion, when it will be repaired and how much it will cost.”