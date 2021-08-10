Police investigate rape after grade 1 pupil reports assault at Gauteng school

The police are investigating a case of rape after a grade 1 pupil from a Soshanguve school was allegedly sexually assaulted by a general assistant during school hours.

Gauteng's education department said initial reports indicated that the incident happened on August 2 when the girl requested to use the bathroom. She informed her mother the next day, saying she had been raped by a general assistant at school.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele confirmed the police were investigating a rape case but said an arrest had not yet been made.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed his fury at the alleged incident.

“We are disturbed and angered by the allegations. We always strive to make our schools safe havens for our learners and are angry that a young girl has allegedly been raped at one of our schools. We call on everyone with any information that can help in this matter to contact law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the psychosocial unit had visited the school and offered support to the victim's family.

“We can further confirm that the learner received medical attention and is not back at school,” he said.

