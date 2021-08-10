SA records 6,590 new Covid-19 cases and 189 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

There were 6,590 new Covid-19 infections and 189 fatalities recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

The new infections came from 35,100 tests at a positivity rate of 18.8%.

The latest figures mean that there have been 2,546,762 cases and 75,201 deaths recorded to date across SA.