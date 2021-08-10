SA records 6,590 new Covid-19 cases and 189 deaths in 24 hours: NICD
10 August 2021 - 21:44
There were 6,590 new Covid-19 infections and 189 fatalities recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.
The new infections came from 35,100 tests at a positivity rate of 18.8%.
The latest figures mean that there have been 2,546,762 cases and 75,201 deaths recorded to date across SA.
Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (1,974), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,525) and Gauteng (1,252).
The NICD said there had been an increase of 450 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 15,071 people are being treated for Covid-19 related complications in SA's hospitals.
TimesLIVE