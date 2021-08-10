South Africa

SA records 6,590 new Covid-19 cases and 189 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

10 August 2021 - 21:44 By TimesLIVE
There were 6,590 new Covid-19 infections and 189 fatalities recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Tuesday.
There were 6,590 new Covid-19 infections and 189 fatalities recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Tuesday.
Image: Emile Bosch

There were 6,590 new Covid-19 infections and 189 fatalities recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

The new infections came from 35,100 tests at a positivity rate of 18.8%.

The latest figures mean that there have been 2,546,762 cases and 75,201 deaths recorded to date across SA.

Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (1,974), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,525) and Gauteng (1,252).

The NICD said there had been an increase of 450 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 15,071 people are being treated for Covid-19 related complications in SA's hospitals.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

At last Africa’s vaccine famine is ending. Now we must play catch-up

International donors failed the continent by not supplying promised doses, but millions will start arriving this month
Africa
5 days ago

Another 423 Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

SA recorded another 423 Covid-19 deaths and 13,264 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

'We are restless, apathetic, unsettled': Coping with remote work fatigue in SA

MTN says it will give its staff an extra 'free, unplugged week' of leave to recharge from the fatigue caused by working remotely.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News
  2. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  3. We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family South Africa
  4. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  5. Godongwana hints at plan to invest in employment for 'young black kids' News

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet