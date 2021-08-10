SA sends 100 firefighters to battle Canada wildfires

A team of 100 firefighters will leave for Canada on Tuesday night as part of the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment’s Working on Fire programme.

They are being deployed to assist with firefighting efforts to bring the fires raging across Manitoba under control.

Forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Barbara Creecy has sent a message of support to the team, telling them: “I trust that, as in the past, you will fly South Africa’s flag high and that your camaraderie will stand you in good stead as you battle alongside colleagues from other Canadian provinces and cities to save lives and homes.”

The Working on Fire programme is administered through the Extended Public Works Programme. It provides work opportunities, skills training and personal development to communities across the country, focusing on targets of 85% young people and 30% women.

This latest deployment is in response to a request for assistance from the Canadian Inter-agency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) in terms of a working agreement between SA and Canada that provides for the exchange of wildland fire management resources.

The crew of 100 firefighters will be joined by a nine-person management team.