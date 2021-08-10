South Africa

Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey'

10 August 2021 - 12:30
Where to next for former finance minister Tito Mboweni? File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

It seems Tito Mboweni has found a new journey after his departure as finance minister last week.

Mboweni hinted on social media that he is ready to make a change and told his followers to “watch this space”.

“If one is pumped up to change things (transformation, often abused concept), you then need scale, capacity and more fundamentally capability. That’s my new journey. Watch the space,” said Mboweni.

BUT WHAT ABOUT COOKING?

The “national chef” also made it clear that he will continue to serve up food inspiration (or moemishes) on the TL, sharing a pic of his latest dish.

While entertaining his followers, Mboweni re-shared a video on Twitter serenading the country with an impressive version of The Wolfe Tones' 1976 song Kevin Barry.

The song was a popular Irish rebel song recounting the death of Kevin Barry, a member of the Irish Republican Army who was hanged in November 1920. 

The video has garnered more than 166,000 views so far.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that Mboweni had requested to be released from his position as finance minister after nearly three years in the job.

Mboweni has since been replaced by ANC economic policy chief Enoch Godongwana. 

“I have also accepted a long-standing request by minister Tito Mboweni to be excused from his position as minister of finance. Minister Mboweni took up this position following the sudden departure of former minister Nhlanhla Nene in October 2018.

“Since then, he has effectively and ably steered National Treasury through extremely difficult economic times, providing stability and instilling confidence. I am grateful to minister Mboweni for responding to the call to serve our nation at its time of need,” said the president.

Commenting on Mboweni's singing abilities, some gave him the thumbs up while others joked that it was the wine on the table singing and not him.

