South Africa

WATCH | Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed again due to ill health

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
10 August 2021 - 11:50

Former president Jacob Zuma and the Thales Group were back before the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday for his plea hearing.

The matter was heard virtually.

Judge Piet Koen granted a postponement on medical grounds during the morning sitting.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhaga confirmed on Monday that Zuma’s legal team planned to “virtually make a substantive application for a postponement”.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed Zuma was still in hospital for medical observation. 

The former president is serving 15 months in jail for contempt of the Constitutional Court ruling that he present himself before the state capture inquiry.

The high court case was postponed to September 9 and 10. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Jacob Zuma too ill with ‘life-threatening medical emergency’, court hears

Doctors treating former president Jacob Zuma have been given until August 20 to submit a detailed report on his medical condition.
News
2 hours ago

Correctional services says Zuma is still in hospital

It remains to be seen whether former President Jacob Zuma will attend his arms deal corruption trial scheduled to be heard at the Pietermaritzburg ...
Politics
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma's legal team eyes another court postponement

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga confirmed that Zuma's legal team planned to "make a substantive application for a ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News
  2. We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Godongwana hints at plan to invest in employment for 'young black kids' News
  5. Motshekga responds to criticism over reducing social distancing in schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet