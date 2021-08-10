WATCH | Taxi driver hailed as ‘hero’ after shooting at suspects who robbed motorist in Joburg CBD
A taxi driver has been hailed as a “hero” by social media users after firing shots at suspected robbers who attacked a motorist in the Johannesburg CBD.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the victim was travelling in a white Toyota Corolla on Monday afternoon when he came to a halt at a red traffic light.
“Suddenly four or five suspects approached him, broke car windows and pointed firearms before robbing him of an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone,” said Masondo.
He said the car rolled forward and bumped a Toyota Quantum.
VIDEO -A taxi driver fires shots to save an Uber driver who was getting Hijacked by criminals in Johannesburg CBD.Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Monday, August 9, 2021
“The driver of the Quantum got out to check only to be threatened with firearms by the suspects. He drew his licensed firearm and fired shots in the direction of the suspects.
“The suspects fled the scene,” Masondo said.
He said the taxi driver was shot in the leg and treated at the scene.
Cases of armed robbery and attempted murder were opened.
