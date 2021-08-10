Woman in court for ‘fatally stabbing boyfriend’ with beer bottle

A 24-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Lulekani magistrate’s court on Tuesday after allegedly fatally stabbing her boyfriend with a broken beer bottle on Saturday night.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said it was alleged the woman, from Majeje village in Phalaborwa, received information her boyfriend was with another woman near a liquor outlet in the area. She reportedly rushed there and found him with an unidentified woman.

“An argument ensued and it is reported the suspect stabbed the boyfriend with a broken beer bottle. The victim, aged 36, was certified dead by paramedics at the scene. The suspect later handed herself over to police at Namakgale,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and urged community members to resort to lawful means when dealing with relationship challenges.

“Community members are warned against taking the law into their hands following this incident, and must give the police space to handle the case unhindered,” she said.

The woman will face a charge of murder.

