Android Trojan hits more than 10,000 victims in 144 countries — and SA isn't spared

SA has not been spared as a new Android Trojan has been identified.

Cybersecurity firm Zimperium released a report on Monday explaining how the malware has been able to hit more than 10,000 victims in 144 countries, including almost all the countries in Africa, South America, North America, some European Union countries and Russia.

China was not affected.

The Trojan — called “FlyTrap” by Zimperium researchers — has, since March, been able to spread through the “hijacking of social media, third-party app stores and side-loaded applications”.

Zimperium said the mobile application poses a threat to the victim’s social identity by hijacking their Facebook accounts via a Trojan infecting their Android device.

The information collected from the victim’s Android device includes Facebook ID, location, email address, IP address and cookie and tokens associated with the Facebook account.

“FlyTrap is another example of threats targeting our mobile devices. They are built to steal your information such as your social media usernames and passwords and can cause all sorts of havoc,” said Anna Collard, senior vice-president of content strategy and evangelist for KnowBe4 Africa, a company which provides security awareness training.