Co-owner of Mpumalanga bar fingered in SIU PPE investigation
Mpendulo Sipho Mapalala released on bail
The man who allegedly tried to bribe an investigator into squashing a probe into a company being awarded a multimillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender by the Mpumalanga government has been identified as Mpendulo Sipho Mapalala.
Mapalala is a Mpumalanga businessman and co-owner of Zero13 Lifestyle restaurant in Riverside Park, Mbombela.
The 31-year-old appeared briefly in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Tuesday and was granted bail of R10,000.
He faces charges of corruption and defeating the administration of justice.
The case was postponed to October 5 for further investigation.
Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said Mapalala was arrested by the Hawks on Monday, shortly after allegedly delivering a R50,000 bribe to an SIU investigator who he hoped would quash the investigation.
“The Hawks also seized a further R63,600 which was found in the man’s possession. The ‘bribe’ follows an intensive PPE tender corruption investigation by the SIU in the Mpumalanga department of public works, roads and transport which uncovered procurement irregularities,” Kganyago said.
In this incident, an SIU probe revealed the department had contracted a provider in the 2017/18 financial year for pest control services. However, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the same company started getting payments meant for PPE.
“The department varied the contract to include disinfection services in the Ehlanzeni district. The disinfection services were for buildings owned and managed by the Mpumalanga provincial government in the district,” Kganyago said.
“Subsequent to the disinfection, the service provider received multiple payments amounting to R4.8m. The first payment was R1.3m in July 2020 and was followed by a number of payments amounting to R3.5m.”
As the SIU tried to trace the funds, the service provider started transferring large sums of money to different entities and individuals. Among those paid were two department employees. A large portion of the money went into a Mpumalanga law firm’s account.
“The law firm bought a property to the value of R2.2m and registered it in the name of a daughter of one of the two departmental officials,” said Kganyago.
