Does warm weather kill Covid-19?
Although Covid-19 does not survive well in warmer climates, hot summer temperatures have no effect on it.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) states you can contract Covid-19 no matter how sunny or hot the weather.
“Exposing yourself to the sun or temperatures higher than 25°C does not prevent nor cure Covid-19,” warned the WHO.
“To protect yourself, make sure you clean your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.”
The organisation said there is no evidence of a direct connection between climate change and the emergence or transmission of Covid-19.
“Climate change may indirectly affect the Covid-19 response as it undermines environmental determinants of health, and places additional stress on health systems,” said the WHO.
“More generally, most emerging infectious diseases, and almost all recent pandemics, originate in wildlife and there is evidence increasing human pressure on the natural environment may drive disease emergence.
“Strengthening health systems, improved surveillance of infectious disease in wildlife, livestock and humans, and greater protection of biodiversity and the natural environment should reduce the risks of future outbreaks of other new diseases.”