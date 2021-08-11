South Africa

North West health officials suspended after black patients 'denied' Covid-19 vaccines

11 August 2021 - 16:14
The trio were accused of reserving doses of vaccines for friends and family.
The trio were accused of reserving doses of vaccines for friends and family.
Image: 123RF/Weerayut Ranmai

The North West health department has suspended three officials in Delareyville for allegedly denying black community members Covid-19 vaccines and reserving them for friends and family instead.

The white officials were suspended after a tip-off from staff and complaints from the community that had racial connotations.

The department said in a statement that the suspension follows allegations that the officials denied access to vaccinations for some members of the community.

“It is alleged that they turned some of the members of the community away on several occasions, saying there are no vaccines, and after community members went back to their homes, they called those favoured into private offices to administer vaccines.

“The allegations have racial connotations as it is alleged that the white managers reserved vaccines for their white families and friends and told black community members that there are no vaccines,” the department said.

The department appointed an official to investigate the matter and added that the three had not been found guilty as an investigation was required, followed by disciplinary proceedings if necessary.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

OPINION | Why Covid-19 vaccines should be mandatory in SA

The Disaster Management Act regulations say any person “who intentionally exposes another person to Covid-19 may be prosecuted for an offence, ...
Ideas
3 hours ago

Q&A with Dr Nicholas Crisp on vaccine hesitancy

First, the problem was not enough doses. Soon, because of vaccine hesitancy, it will be not enough arms. Chris Barron asked Dr Nicholas Crisp, ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Covid-19 vaccine card fraud will be met by 'full might of the law'

People fraudulently trying to get a vaccine card to enable them to travel without getting the vaccine will face the 'full might of the law'.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Motshekga responds to criticism over reducing social distancing in schools South Africa
  5. WATCH | Taxi driver hailed as ‘hero’ after shooting at suspects who robbed ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Messi in tears as he bids goodbye to FC Barcelona