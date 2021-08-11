Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA Weather Service

SA should brace itself for icy temperatures, wind and rain as two winter-weather fronts hit the country this week.

Snow could fall on high-lying areas from Thursday, the SA Weather Service said on Wednesday, with the affect of the two fronts extending into the weekend.

“First, an intense cold front will make landfall in the Western Cape early Thursday morning, spreading to the Eastern Cape during the afternoon as well as parts of KwaZulu-Natal in the evening. Rainy and very cold conditions, with snow on the high-lying areas, will set in over the Western Cape ... progressing eastward during the day,” the weather service said.

“Snowfall can be expected on the mountainous regions from the afternoon into the evening.”

The front will cause rainfall along the southwestern coast.

“From Thursday it will move to the southeastern parts of the country, to the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. An 80% chance of rain along the Garden Route prompted a level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall. The rainfall will be 40ml to 50ml over 24 hours.