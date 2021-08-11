SA passes 9-million Covid-19 vaccine mark, but more than 500 virus deaths recorded in 24 hours

SA administered its nine-millionth Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday, making a positive milestone in the country's battle to stem the coronavirus.

But while this was an important victory, the number of new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours — 573, according to the health department and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases — is a reminder that the fight is far from over.

The NICD said on Wednesday said that there were 7,502 new Covid-19 cases identified in SA in the past 24 hours, meaning that there had now been 2,554,240 total cases recorded to date. The new cases came at a positivity rate — the number of positive outcomes against the number of tests taken in the same period — of 18.9%.