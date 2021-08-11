Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday

More than 2.15-million people have applied for the social relief of distress grant since applications opened on Friday.

Qualifying individuals are able to apply for the grant via the website, WhatsApp and Facebook, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

WHEN WILL I GET THE R350?

Eligible applicants will receive their first payments in the last week of August, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said last week.

The eligibility criteria include that applicants be unemployed and not receiving any social grant, employment insurance benefit or any other government Covid-19 response support.

The grant was reintroduced to assist unemployed youth and those affected by the unrest that recently ravaged areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.