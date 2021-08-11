South Africa

Unrest and looting: Suspected instigator arrested in Free State

11 August 2021 - 08:14
Unrest and looting rocked areas in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. File photo
Unrest and looting rocked areas in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. File photo
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Bloemfontein, Free State, for allegedly instigating the recent unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the Hawks said on Wednesday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspect was arrested by the Hawks and Free State police crime intelligence and tactical response members on Monday.

“During the search of his body and his car, some exhibits which prompted the prosecutor to indict were found,” Mogale said.

The man has been charged with incitement to commit public violence and is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Bheki Cele says police have netted possible 'big fish' in unrest instigation as Phoenix death toll rises to 36

Police minister Bheki Cele revealed at a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday that a possible "big fish" in instigating the recent deadly violence and ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Ngizwe Mchunu lifted in air by supporters after being granted bail

Alleged riot instigator and former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Violence instigators could still face terrorism and treason charges

NPA says it is, for now, pursuing charges of instigating violence, while a criminal law expert says, if these are proven, murder charges could be ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  3. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa
  4. Motshekga responds to criticism over reducing social distancing in schools South Africa
  5. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Messi in tears as he bids goodbye to FC Barcelona