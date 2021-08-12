South Africa

Alleged Woolworths looter case postponed after accused changes plea to not guilty

12 August 2021 - 13:47 By TimesLIVE
Mbuso Moloi faces theft and public violence charges after allegedly looting items from a store in Durban. He changed his plea to not guilty on Thursday.
Mbuso Moloi faces theft and public violence charges after allegedly looting items from a store in Durban. He changed his plea to not guilty on Thursday.
Image: Orrin Singh

The 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver who went viral on social media after being captured on video footage allegedly looting a Durban Woolworths store, and who faces several charges including theft and public violence, has changed his plea to not guilty.

Mbuso Moloi appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on August 3 where he revealed he intended to plead guilty to the charges, which also include trespassing and operating a vehicle without a corresponding number plate.

The court heard that the self-employed tenderpreneur owns two vehicles and lives with his parents in Cowies Hill, near Pinetown.

However, appearing in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday, Moloi advised the court that he will no longer be pleading guilty.

Director of Public Prosecutions spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Kara, said the matter was postponed to October 12 for further investigation.

“Moloi will remain out on bail of R5,000. The state asked for reporting conditions to be added to his previous bail condition, that he surrender his passport and not to leave the province of KwaZulu-Natal without consulting with the investigating officer. Thus, he must now also report to the Pinetown Police Station every Wednesday and Sunday, between 6am and 6pm.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Woolworths ‘Mercedes looter’ to plead guilty to theft and public violence

The 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver went viral on social media after being captured on video footage allegedly looting a Durban Woolworths store.
News
1 week ago

Lawyer confirms alleged Woolworths 'Mercedes looter' handed himself over to police

The 26-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver who went viral on social media after being captured on film allegedly looting a popular Durban Woolworths and ...
News
2 weeks ago

'Mercedes looter' bust on video leaving Woolworths with groceries despite claiming he didn't go inside

On Tuesday, Moloi said he was not looting and that the incident had been taken out of context - but a second video suggests otherwise.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa
  3. WATCH | Taxi driver hailed as ‘hero’ after shooting at suspects who robbed ... South Africa
  4. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  5. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health