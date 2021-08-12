South Africa

Computers, plasma TVs and laptops stolen from Charlotte Maxeke hospital

12 August 2021 - 09:15
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital has been partially closed since April due to fire damage. The MEC for infrastructure development says the hospital will only fully reopen in 2023. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A case of theft has been opened at the Hillbrow police station after several appliances were stolen from Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg, the Gauteng department of health said on Thursday.

Provincial health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the items were discovered missing when they were accounting for equipment and items taken to other facilities to ensure continuity care. 

Modiba said the missing items included 10 desktop computers, one fridge, six plasma television sets and three laptops.

“Though the theft of the items will not have any major impact on service provision at the facility and no critical information was lost or compromised, the department of health is nevertheless concerned at the breach of security at Charlotte Maxeke,” Modiba said.

The hospital has been closed since April after it was gutted by fire and is in the process of being partially reopened.

Modiba said security staff have since been redeployed to their original posts except in areas declared to be unsafe.

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi called on the police to leave “no stone unturned” to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

In July, it was reported that copper piping worth R30m had been looted from the hospital.

TimesLIVE

