Covid-19 cases in WC and KZN push SA to 14,271 new infections in 24 hours

Driven largely by new cases in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, there were 14,271 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday that 3,701 of the new cases were recorded in the Western Cape, followed by 3,603 in KZN. There were 2,259 new cases recorded in Gauteng. The Eastern Cape was the only other province to record more than 1,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, with 1,546 infections.

There were also, the NICD said, 473 new Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the fatalities to 76,247 to date.

The new infections mean that the seven-day rolling average of new infections was on the increase.

“The total number of cases today (14,271) is higher than yesterday (7,502) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (10,169). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD said.

There was an increase of 579 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people being treated for Covid-19 in hospital to 14,670.

