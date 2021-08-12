COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mask, vaccine battles intensify as schools resume

August 12 2021 - 07:00

Is it safe to get vaccinated if your immune system is compromised by other medical conditions?

Former chair of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, has stressed that individuals whose immune systems are compromised by other medical conditions should get vaccinated.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika this week, Abdool Karim said it was safe for individuals who have medical conditions such as cancer, HIV, lymphoma, or are undergoing chemotherapy to get vaccinated.

“It is perfectly safe but it's actually something even more important. It is critically important that individuals who are immunocompromised get vaccinated,” he said.