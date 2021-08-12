COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mask, vaccine battles intensify as schools resume
August 12 2021 - 07:45
New Zealand to let in vaccinated travelers in 2022
New Zealand plans to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries from early next year, as part of a phased reopening of its borders that were shut last year due to the pandemic.
August 12 2021 - 07:00
Is it safe to get vaccinated if your immune system is compromised by other medical conditions?
Former chair of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, has stressed that individuals whose immune systems are compromised by other medical conditions should get vaccinated.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika this week, Abdool Karim said it was safe for individuals who have medical conditions such as cancer, HIV, lymphoma, or are undergoing chemotherapy to get vaccinated.
“It is perfectly safe but it's actually something even more important. It is critically important that individuals who are immunocompromised get vaccinated,” he said.
August 12 2021 - 06:10
Mask, vaccine battles intensify as schools resume
Masks have become a divisive issue in the U.S., often splitting the country along political lines, despite near universal agreement among health experts that they can limit the spread of Covid.
August 12 2021 - 06:00
Children, here are your most important Covid-19 questions answered
Prof Salim Abdool Karim is an infectious disease expert. On Tuesday this week, he spoke to a young radio host named Alex White, who is just 18 years old and who works with RX Radio which can be heard in children's hospital wards across the country.