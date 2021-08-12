South Africa

SANDF infantry vehicle topples over on Joburg freeway, but no-one is injured

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
12 August 2021 - 20:51
An army vehicle similar to the one that rolled over patrols central Durban where looters plundered shops recently.
An army vehicle similar to the one that rolled over patrols central Durban where looters plundered shops recently.
Image: Picture: SOWETAN/SANDILE NDLOVU

No-one was injured when a Ratel infantry vehicle fell on its side on the N1, just before Beyers Naudé Drive, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi said soldiers deployed under Operation Prosper — to help the police in Gauteng — were travelling from Maponya Mall in Soweto to the Eskom Academy in Midrand, where they are stationed.

Mgobozi said the soldiers were on their way back to their station when the Ratel they were travelling in failed to stop. The driver swerved and the vehicle toppled over on the side of the road.

“Military police and medics were dispatched. No-one was injured,” Mgobozi said.

TimesLIVE

Deadly result as state forces seize ‘loot’ in Durban

Before the fatal shooting on July 29, activists had expressed grave concern over the manner of the recovery of looted goods.
News
1 week ago

Stop provoking soldiers on patrols, says army

The military has called on community members to refrain from provoking soldiers while they are patrolling.
News
1 week ago

R615m — the cost to deploy soldiers to quell looting and unrest

The deployment of troops to halt unrest in SA will cost R615m.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa
  3. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Taxi driver hailed as ‘hero’ after shooting at suspects who robbed ... South Africa
  5. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission