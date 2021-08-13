South Africa

1976 student uprising leader Dan Sechaba Montsitsi has died

13 August 2021 - 09:38
In June 1976, high school pupils in Soweto march to demand better education, igniting what would become known as the Soweto Uprising.
Image: Bongani Mnguni/City Press/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Dan Sechaba Montsitsi has died after Covid-19 complications. 

Minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla announced the 1976 struggle hero's death on Friday morning. 

Phaahla was speaking at a media briefing on government efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme.

Montsitsi was among the leaders of the Soweto Students Representative Council which planned and organised the march on June 16.

He spent three years on Robben Island and was tortured for his role. 

Recently the struggle stalwart had been vocal about state capture, saying that thieves were masquerading as revolutionaries while they stole from the country. 

TimesLIVE

