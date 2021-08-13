South Africa

Job-seekers lose money in Durban metro police employment scam

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
13 August 2021 - 12:13
Do not fall prey to scam artists who 'sell jobs'. Stock photo.
Do not fall prey to scam artists who 'sell jobs'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/IQONCEPT

Scam artists posing as Durban metro police officers are “selling jobs”.

On Friday the eThekwini municipality warned the public about the scam.

“The modus operandi is that the scamsters contact individuals and promise them permanent employment within the metro police department for a fee. The scamsters request that money be paid to a cellphone number via instant money transfer at stores,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

He said municipal jobs were not for sale.  

“The municipality would not ask people seeking employment to pay for any job.”

All eThekwini municipal job opportunities are advertised on the official website through the city’s online application system.

“Jobs are also advertised fortnightly in the Metro Ezasegagasini newspaper, a municipal publication, and in some local newspapers. Those seeking employment are encouraged to apply through these reliable mediums. The public is urged to report these criminals to the Durban metropolitan police service,” said Mayisela.

“We ask that all individuals who have fallen prey to these scammers report the matter urgently.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Don’t get stiffed on car warranties, or fall for ‘money mule’ bank scams

KOO product recall update: It’s up to the retailer to decide whether they’ll refund in cash or with a voucher “equal in value to the returned ...
News
6 days ago

Scam alert! Stats SA warns of fraudsters pretending to be officials collecting data

Stats SA has warned the public of scammers pretending to be officials collecting data in Giyani, Limpopo.
News
1 week ago

Thinking of applying for a 'National Youth Service learnership'? Don’t, it’s a scam, department warns

Departmental acting spokesperson Musa Zondi said the advertisement promises job seekers a stipend of R5,000 per month and asks them to forward their ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  3. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa
  4. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa
  5. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission