Load-shedding, Malema and Zuma are SA’s top searches on Google over the past 15 years

Eskom’s load-shedding, EFF leader Julius Malema, President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma are among the top searches on Google over the past 15 years.

To celebrate 15 years of Google Trends this week, the search engine released the most searched topics on its engine during that time.

According to Google, among other things, South Africans use the internet to find the answers to pressing topics in sports, politics and current affairs, keep up with their favourite celebrities and look for job opportunities.

Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than 1-billion searches per day and 1.2-trillion searches per year worldwide.

“‘Top searches’ indicate searches that topped Google’s charts while ‘Most searched’ queries are the most popular terms for the past 15 years, ranked in order by volume of searches,” said Google.