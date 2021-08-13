Netcare distances itself from views of SA heart surgeon in anti-vaxx video

Netcare has distanced itself from the views expressed by a prominent heart surgeon who advised people in a video that has gone viral against taking Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Susan Vosloo said “the risk of the vaccination is worse than the risk of virus” and that “the vaccination was not brought in for Covid, but that Covid was brought in for the vaccination”, reported Vrye Weekblad.

She also said the composition of the vaccine was a secret, “like the herbs for Kentucky [KFC]”, and that it could prove to be deadly.

Vosloo has a practice at the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town.