No need to panic and apply all at once for the R350 Covid-19 grant, says Sassa

With the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) website under severe pressure, the agency's spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi has urged R350 social relief grant applicants not to apply all at once.

This week, the agency's website saw heavy traffic as applications for the relief grant soar above 4-million, slowing down the systems.

Speaking on SAfm, Letsatsi said this year's number of applications was more than four times higher than last year, which was 800,000.

To date, he said about 4.4 million people have applied for the relief grant, and applications were all being made at once.

“The system is under stress, but our IT division was working on it to make sure that it can accommodate as many people as possible. We know that they’re keeping an eye on it,” said Letsatsi.

“We also want to inform people that the application is open until the end of August. So people don’t necessarily have to panic — all of them want to make an application at once.”

He encouraged applicants to download the GovChat app and use it to apply for the grant.

“The good thing about the process now is that we have opened an extra channel. So we have people who can make an application using other forms of channels like the GovChat app,” he said.