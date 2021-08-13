South Africa

No need to panic and apply all at once for the R350 Covid-19 grant, says Sassa

13 August 2021 - 12:00
Sassa's systems have been slowed by a deluge of applications for the R350 grant.
Sassa's systems have been slowed by a deluge of applications for the R350 grant.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

With the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) website under severe pressure, the agency's spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi has urged R350 social relief grant applicants not to apply all at once. 

This week, the agency's website saw heavy traffic as applications for the relief grant soar above 4-million, slowing down the systems.

Speaking on SAfm, Letsatsi said this year's number of applications was more than four times higher than last year, which was 800,000. 

To date, he said about 4.4 million people have applied for the relief grant, and applications were all being made at once. 

“The system is under stress, but our IT division was working on it to make sure that it can accommodate as many people as possible. We know that they’re keeping an eye on it,” said Letsatsi. 

“We also want to inform people that the application is open until the end of August. So people don’t necessarily have to panic — all of them want to make an application at once.”

He encouraged applicants to download the GovChat app and use it to apply for the grant. 

“The good thing about the process now is that we have opened an extra channel. So we have people who can make an application using other forms of channels like the GovChat app,” he said.

When will I get the R350 grant? Five of your burning questions answered

Can you apply if you are on NSFAS? What if you are owed money from the initial phase of the grant? What if you cancel the grant and then need it ...
News
1 week ago

What is the GovChat app and how do I use it?

The app was conceptualised and developed by former ministerial special adviser Eldrid Jordaan.

According to the app, it enhances governance transparency and accountability through the provision of tools for citizens to measure service levels, combined with the technology and empirical data analytics for government to improve them.

Social relief grant applicants can apply on the app by using their login details.

To log in, applicants need to provide their mobile number to receive their verification code through SMS. The app is available on iOS and Android operating systems. 

Applicants also have the option to either use the Sassa website, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or the chatbot on the Sassa website. 

Avoiding long queues

Last week, Letsatsi urged applicants to provide their banking details to avoid going to the SA Post Office. 

“We are working on plans to make sure that at the end of August, when the payments commence, we have engaged other merchants so people do not flock to post offices,” he said on 702

“We appeal to people who are going to make applications for the R350 grant to please give us their banking details because they do not necessarily have to flock to post offices.”

READ MORE

Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you shouldn't

Applicants say they're using it because the original app seems 'broken', while company says it's trying to help with data-free access to the grant ...
News
1 day ago

Sassa says heavy traffic from R350 grant applications slowing down systems

Despite establishing additional Social Relief of Distress grant application channels, Sassa said its systems were overwhelmed and battling to deal ...
News
2 days ago

Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long queues at post offices

Sassa has urged applicants to provide their banking details to avoid going to the SA Post Office.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  3. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa
  4. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa
  5. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission