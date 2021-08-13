South Africa

'Poisoning, then gunshots': Widow arrested for Limpopo man's murder

13 August 2021 - 08:39
A widow will appear in court today in connection with the murder of her husband.
A widow will appear in court today in connection with the murder of her husband.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 26-year-old woman is due to appear in a Limpopo court on Friday over her alleged involvement in the murder of her husband last year.

She was arrested on Thursday.

“The suspect and her female companion conspired to murder her husband in an incident in which the victim was shot and killed in the manner that the suspects reportedly made look like a farm attack,” said spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo regarding the allegations.

A 23-year-old woman, who is believed to be the wife's lover, was arrested in Kempton Park in October. She was later released on bail.

The killing, on October 5, was initially suspected to be a farm murder. The husband was a farm manager outside Groblersdal.

The fatal shooting was allegedly not the first attempt on his life, Mojapelo said.

“It is also alleged that the deceased's wife attempted to kill him on May 9, 2020 by food poisoning. The victim was admitted at the hospital and later discharged,” Mojapelo said.

The couple had been married for two years.

The wife will appear alongside her co-accused in the Groblersdal magistrate's court on Friday.

They are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Woman in court for ‘fatally stabbing boyfriend’ with beer bottle

A 24-year-old woman is expected to appear before in the Lulekani magistrate’s court on Tuesday after allegedly fatally stabbing her boyfriend with a ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Taxi driver hailed as ‘hero’ after shooting at suspects who robbed motorist in Joburg CBD

Suspects who robbed a motorist in the Johannesburg CBD fled after a taxi driver fired shots at them.
News
2 days ago

Suspect arrested after man shot, beaten in Erasmia, Tshwane

Gauteng police have arrested one person after a man was ambushed and attacked in Erasmia, Tshwane, on Monday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  3. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa
  4. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa
  5. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission