'Poisoning, then gunshots': Widow arrested for Limpopo man's murder

A 26-year-old woman is due to appear in a Limpopo court on Friday over her alleged involvement in the murder of her husband last year.

She was arrested on Thursday.

“The suspect and her female companion conspired to murder her husband in an incident in which the victim was shot and killed in the manner that the suspects reportedly made look like a farm attack,” said spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo regarding the allegations.

A 23-year-old woman, who is believed to be the wife's lover, was arrested in Kempton Park in October. She was later released on bail.

The killing, on October 5, was initially suspected to be a farm murder. The husband was a farm manager outside Groblersdal.

The fatal shooting was allegedly not the first attempt on his life, Mojapelo said.

“It is also alleged that the deceased's wife attempted to kill him on May 9, 2020 by food poisoning. The victim was admitted at the hospital and later discharged,” Mojapelo said.

The couple had been married for two years.

The wife will appear alongside her co-accused in the Groblersdal magistrate's court on Friday.

They are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

