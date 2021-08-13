Prominent SA heart surgeon in anti-vaxx video, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’
One of SA's most well-known heart surgeons finds herself in the midst of a media storm after a video of her advising people against taking Covid-vaccines went viral this week.
Dr Susan Vosloo is one of SA's most eminent doctors. In 1988 she was the first woman to qualify as a heart surgeon, and did her first heart transplant at the age of 33. As a practising paediatric heart surgeon she is highly regarded, and this is why her pronouncements have elicited such great dismay.
In the video, Vosloo says that “the risk of the vaccination is worse than the risk of virus" and that “the vaccination was not brought in for Covid, but that Covid was brought in for the vaccination". She also pronounces that the composition of the vaccination is a secret, “like the herbs for Kentucky", and that it could prove to be deadly.
She further says in the video (on the BitChute platform) that death “is one of the complications of the vaccination", which could also possibly lead to other problems such as “infertility, serious neurological complications and vascular damage".
She does not support any of her allegations with scientific research and when confronted by Vrye Weekblad reporter, Elsabè Brits, says the video was “private" and that the chatter about it would die down within a few days.
Prof Marc Mendelson, head of transmissible diseases and HIV-medicine at Groote Schuur-hospital and the University of Cape Town, says he has “rarely been exposed to such complete rubbish from a member of the medical establishment".
SHOW YOURSELVES, STATE CAPTURERS! | President Cyril Ramaphosa has to realise that state capture exists because almost every aspect of our existence is managed by his comrades, writes Piet Croucamp.
VEAREY AND THE DARK WATER | General Jeremy Vearey's gripping memoir was just released. Into Dark Water tells the story of his life in the SAPS and the dark waters in which he found himself.
THE DEVIL WE WANT TO KNOW | Make no mistake, the devil is still as popular as ever, even though he had little do with what Cecilia Steyn's Electus Pro Deus did, writes Louis Awerbuck, the psychologist who gives his expert opinion on the Krugersdorp killers in the documentary series Devilsdorp.
THE ROMCOMS OF MY YOUTH | Lockdown was the best time to rewatch some of our favourite romcoms from the 90s to see if they stood the test of time.
THE WEEK IN POLITICS | Cyril Ramaphosa was on the defence at the Zondo commission this week. Max du Preez sat through two days of testimony and he has serious mixed feelings.