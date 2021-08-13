Prominent SA heart surgeon in anti-vaxx video, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

One of SA's most well-known heart surgeons finds herself in the midst of a media storm after a video of her advising people against taking Covid-vaccines went viral this week.

Dr Susan Vosloo is one of SA's most eminent doctors. In 1988 she was the first woman to qualify as a heart surgeon, and did her first heart transplant at the age of 33. As a practising paediatric heart surgeon she is highly regarded, and this is why her pronouncements have elicited such great dismay.

In the video, Vosloo says that “the risk of the vaccination is worse than the risk of virus" and that “the vaccination was not brought in for Covid, but that Covid was brought in for the vaccination". She also pronounces that the composition of the vaccination is a secret, “like the herbs for Kentucky", and that it could prove to be deadly.