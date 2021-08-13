South Africa

SA records nearly 14,000 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours

13 August 2021 - 19:52 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 13,921 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Image: File picture

SA recorded 13,921 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, again driven by infections in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday that of the new cases, 3,918 were in the Western Cape and 3,359 in KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng accounted for 2,027 cases and the Eastern Cape 1,180.

The new cases take the total number of infections recorded countrywide since the outbreak of the pandemic to 2,582,427.

The NICD said that, according to health department data, there were 384 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 76,631 to date.

There were also 594 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are 14,587 people being treated for Covid-19 in the country's hospitals.

TimesLIVE

