SA records nearly 14,000 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours

SA recorded 13,921 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, again driven by infections in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday that of the new cases, 3,918 were in the Western Cape and 3,359 in KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng accounted for 2,027 cases and the Eastern Cape 1,180.

The new cases take the total number of infections recorded countrywide since the outbreak of the pandemic to 2,582,427.