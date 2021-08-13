'She left us for work and had to come out in a plastic bag': Family of murdered warden wants answers

“She left us going to work and she had to come out of her office in a plastic bag.”

The family of murdered department of correctional services (DCS) warden Eunice Moloko, 50, have described how they found her dead inside her office in the Leeuwkop prison facility in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

“For 13 hours our sister was lying there helplessly, until my brother came personally,” said George Moloko, Eunice's brother-in-law.

George said his brother, Tebogo Moloko, who works in the same facility but in a different section, had to force his way into the Unit A Covid-19 isolation site to search for his wife.

“He moved cell by cell, as empty as they were, making sure that they look for his wife, from past 7pm up to midnight. That’s when my brother realised that something was wrong. Even her phone was off. Imagine the trauma,” he said.

Eunice was allegedly strangled and raped. Her body was found lying inside a toilet located inside her office.

Her husband had dropped her off as usual to report for duty in the morning, at about 6.30am.

“At around 7am she administered the books. [At] 9am she reported everything on the journal. 10am, 11am, midday ... no-one knows what happened because vaccination was happening at a hospital site,” said George.

He said Eunice's “last seen” timestamp on messaging service WhatsApp was at about 12.30pm, and no-one knew what happened after that.

He said Tebogo had knocked off from his shift at the prison's Medium C section at 4pm and, “as always”, went to pick up Eunice.

“She was supposed to be standing outside waiting for him to pick her up so that they can go home but she was nowhere to be found,” he said.

George said his brother drove back to their Centurion home under the impression that it was some kind of a prank from their children, but he still couldn't find her. He then went back to the prison at about 7pm.

After searching for hours, George said his brother had to go through a window into the office where Moloko’s body was found.

“The office has a toilet inside. He found his wife lying there with her jacket covering her face. A bag was put on top of her,” he said.