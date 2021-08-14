South Africa

47-year-old man arrested for the murder of three family members

14 August 2021 - 16:13
Thembile Lhalha Gwazela has been arrested for the murder of three family members in Mqanduli, Eastern Cape.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested for the alleged murder of three relatives.

Thembile Lhalha Gwazela, 47, appeared in the Mqanduli magistrate's court on Tuesday. Provincial police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said the victims included two elderly women.  

Kinana said Gwazela is one of two suspects who police have been looking for and is “believed to be related to the deceased elderly”.

“This particular incident occurred on Wednesday night June 9 2021 at Nkalweni locality, in Mqanduli,” said Kinana.

Murder accused trio in Phoenix unrest abandon bail bid

Three Phoenix men who face murder charges after civil unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal last month have abandoned their application for bail.
News
2 days ago

“At the time, the initial investigation revealed that two unidentified suspects arrived at the homestead and knocked on the door of the main house where the family was relaxing.

“On realising that there was difficulty opening the door, they forced their way inside and started shooting the son who was next to the door. They then proceeded to the mother and aunt who were also with him in the house.

“The suspects shot all three family members aged between 27 and 61 [and they] died at the scene. After the incident, the suspects disappeared into the village.”

Gwazela will apply for bail on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

