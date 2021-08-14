47-year-old man arrested for the murder of three family members

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested for the alleged murder of three relatives.

Thembile Lhalha Gwazela, 47, appeared in the Mqanduli magistrate's court on Tuesday. Provincial police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said the victims included two elderly women.

Kinana said Gwazela is one of two suspects who police have been looking for and is “believed to be related to the deceased elderly”.

“This particular incident occurred on Wednesday night June 9 2021 at Nkalweni locality, in Mqanduli,” said Kinana.