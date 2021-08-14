Municipal official bust for R300,000 RDP home-sales scam

“They would be further advised to go to the lawyers for the agreement and the victims became convinced that the sale is legitimate. They would be told to make the payment into Sambo's Nedbank account. The syndicate allegedly shared the money among themselves,” said Sekgotodi.

“While the victim occupies the newly purchased house, other victims would also come and produce documents as proof of purchase for the same house. The victims lost approximately R300,000.”

Sekgotodi said a Hawks investigation proved that the lawful owners of the houses are still alive.

Phakane and Kgoalane were released on R10,000 bail each. Sambo was remanded because he has previous convictions. The trio will be back in court on August 20.

TimesLIVE