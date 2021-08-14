Robber gets life for murdering guard during Shoprite cash heist

The high court has thrown the book at a man who took part in a foiled cash heist at a Cape Town supermarket in 2017.

Mzimasi Marasha, 34, who was sentenced in the high court in Cape Town on Friday, was one of a group of armed men who held guards and staff hostage at Shoprite in Nyanga Junction.

The robbery on May 1 was timed to coincide with the day of SA Social Security Agency payments.

Guard Patrick Castle, who responded after the store manager alerted the security company guarding the premises, was shot and later died in hospital. A shoot-out followed between the police, Marasha and his accomplices.