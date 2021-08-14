Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back

A bank manager who repeatedly failed a test on the regulations affecting the department she headed — then cheated in order to pass it — has failed in a court attempt to save her job.

Fatima Ahmod, who worked in Standard Bank's compliance department, obtained the correct answers from a subordinate described by a Johannesburg labour court judge as her “boon companion”.

But after a fallout with his boss, Kevin Naidoo told the bank what had happened and Ahmod was fired. After failing in an appeal to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, she turned to the court.

Acting judge Sandile Mabaso rejected her plea and said that as an attorney, Ahmod should have known better.

“A certain standard is expected from a lawyer, so you need to be careful of whatever you do and/or whomever you associate yourself with because that will determine your future,” he said.