South Africa

What you said: It was 'all amnesia & giggles' as Ramaphosa fails to impress at state capture inquiry

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
14 August 2021 - 14:00
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa testified before the Zondo commission this week.
Image: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

President Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture this week left many underwhelmed and others frustrated.

Ramaphosa appeared at the commission on Wednesday and Thursday where he answered about events that took place while he was deputy president of the country.

His testimony touched on Transnet-related evidence, capture of the state security agency, the involvement of the Guptas in the executive and the alleged complicity of government officials in state capture.

The president denied that a lack of action by government leaders who stood against the state capture faction could be seen as complicity. 

However his testimony failed to impress readers, with 46% saying it was nothing more than “amnesia and giggles”.

Twenty-seven percent said he was telling his truth at the commission, while the same percentage said they did not watch his testimony.

On social media, readers criticised the president for not giving honest and straight forward answers to the questions placed before him.

Sydney Lebea claimed the president knows “how to fool the masses” and said he spoke “like he was a spectator during Zuma's tenure, but he was a deputy”. Golden Gondwe said the president was at the commission “just to defend himself as a millionaire”.

“All he did was confirm that yes the state was captured by Guptas and he did nothing to fight it. Now he is cleaning the country. Thank you, Ramaphosa,” said Sgen Jason Ndumndum sarcastically.

Ntsundeni Tshitari Munyai said Ramaphosa was “was tied and wanted to go, because there’s nothing serious there. [the commission]”

