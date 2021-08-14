What you said: It was 'all amnesia & giggles' as Ramaphosa fails to impress at state capture inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture this week left many underwhelmed and others frustrated.

Ramaphosa appeared at the commission on Wednesday and Thursday where he answered about events that took place while he was deputy president of the country.

His testimony touched on Transnet-related evidence, capture of the state security agency, the involvement of the Guptas in the executive and the alleged complicity of government officials in state capture.

The president denied that a lack of action by government leaders who stood against the state capture faction could be seen as complicity.

However his testimony failed to impress readers, with 46% saying it was nothing more than “amnesia and giggles”.

Twenty-seven percent said he was telling his truth at the commission, while the same percentage said they did not watch his testimony.