South Africa

Key witness in Jacob Zuma arms deal case dies but NPA says trial will not be affected

15 August 2021 - 18:18
Top auditor and author of the forensic report crucial in former president Jacob Zuma's upcoming corruption trial, Johan van der Walt, has died.
Top auditor and author of the forensic report crucial in former president Jacob Zuma's upcoming corruption trial, Johan van der Walt, has died.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the death of Johan van der Walt, the key witness in former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal case, will not affect proceedings.

“His passing on will have no impact on the case as FTI Consulting retains the brief, and arrangements will be made in due course for another qualified forensic accountant to present the report,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga told TimesLIVE.

He said the organisation was saddened by Van der Walt’s death. 

News24 reported on Sunday that Van der Walt, auditor and author of the forensic report that is crucial in Zuma’s corruption case coming up next month, died of natural causes.

Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from French arms dealer Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Schabir Shaik, who was Zuma’s former financial adviser.

“As the author of KPMG's forensic investigation into money flows between Shaik and Zuma, Van der Walt would have been the state's chief witness in the trial, as he was in Shaik's trial,” News24 reported.

Van der Walt was MD at FTI Consulting. He previously worked at KPMG as a partner and forensic auditor.

Zuma is serving 15 months in jail for contempt of the Constitutional Court ruling that he present himself before the state capture inquiry.

He has been under medical supervision by staff from the SA Military Health Services since his admission at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Zuma could not attend his arms deal case last week and it was postponed to September 9 and 10 as a result of his hospitalisation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

ANC wishes Jacob Zuma speedy recovery after surgery

The ANC has wished its former president Jacob Zuma a speedy recovery after his surgery at the weekend.
Politics
4 hours ago

Jacob Zuma underwent surgery on Saturday with more procedures scheduled in coming days

The department of correctional services urges people not to speculate over the 79-year-old's health
Politics
11 hours ago

LISTEN | Jacob Zuma Foundation threatens legal action, says medical details should remain private

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says it is greatly disturbed by the “callous and insensitive manner” in which the NPA and certain media outlets have ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Prominent SA heart surgeon in anti-vaxx video, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye ... South Africa
  2. Icy weather, snow and rain hit parts of SA as cold front bites South Africa
  3. ‘My wife is in that car!’ gunman shouts after shooting at Merc in Erasmia South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  5. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission