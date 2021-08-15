South Africa

KZN officially in its third Covid-19 wave, largely driven by riots - Sihle Zikalala

15 August 2021 - 17:52 By TimesLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala.
Image: Twitter/KZN provincial government

KwaZulu-Natal is in its third wave of Covid-19 infections, premier Sihle Zikalala confirmed on Sunday.

The province has recorded 3,000 cases daily and has more than 40,000 active Covid-19 cases, he said, adding that transmission rates were very high.

Zikalala said the increase in infections was partly because of large gatherings by people engaging in looting and the destruction of property, SABC news reported. 

“The province has for the past three consecutive days recorded more than 3,000 new cases and is reporting the second-highest number of daily confirmed cases. Our third wave appears to be due to the sustained increase in the rate of new infections. The surge in cases appears to be have been driven in the main by the recent large gathering by people engaging in looting and destruction of property,” Zikalala was quoted as saying.

He urged people to get vaccinated and adhere to the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.

He expressed concern about a number of pubs and restaurants flouting regulations, warning: “We are going to take a hard, hard line against [the culprits].”

“This will worsen an already tough situation,” said Zikalala.

“We need to ease the pressure on our hospitals and health workers who have been fighting Covid-19.”

