South Africa

Two Gauteng suspects arrested for PPE tender fraud amounting to R14m

15 August 2021 - 14:19
Two suspects are to appear in court for PPE tender fraud
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva

The Hawks have arrested two suspects for alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) tender fraud amounting to more than R14m.

The suspects, aged 32 and 57, are due to appear at the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on Monday after their arrest on Sunday morning.

“This [arrest] follows a thorough investigation into the allegations of tender fraud at the National Health Laboratory Services amounting to over R14.4m,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mohale.

She said the pair would be answering to charges relating to the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, theft and fraud in the awarding of PPE tenders.

TimesLIVE

